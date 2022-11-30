Warrnambool was drenched with almost three times more rain in November than in the same month in 2021.
In the past month, there was 96mm recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology compared to 33mm the year before.
It was well above the city's mean rainfall average for November, which is 54.8mm.
The highest rainfall recorded for the month of November was 141.2mm in 1916.
Crossley dairy farmer Chris Gleeson said there were some disadvantages of a wet spring for farmers.
However, he said a drier than usual winter meant it wouldn't have as big an impact.
"It's been challenging, however at the same time it's always nicer to be wet than dry," Mr Gleeson said.
"The season will carry on longer because the paddocks have been wetter for longer and there hasn't been enough heat to put quality into the grass."
Mr Gleeson said he believed it could have been the region's wettest November for about 10 years. "The quality of silage is still pretty good but it might affect milk production in the second half of next year," he said. "I would expect milk production to drop across the state again."
Rain fell on Warrnambool on 19 days in November, with November 20 the wettest day when 33.2mm was recorded.
In October, 160.6mm of rain fell on the city, compared to 115.2mm in 2021.
The mean rainfall for October is 66.7mm.
Warrnambool residents can expect a cloudy day on Thursday for the first day of summer, with a top of 19C forecast and a 10 per cent chance of rain.
The mercury is expected to raise to a top of 27C on Saturday, while Sunday is expected to reach 25C. There's a 60 per cent chance of rain on Monday, December 5 and a 70 per cent chance the following day, with the temperature expected to reach 21C and 19C, respectively.
