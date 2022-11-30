The Standard
Demographer Simon Kuestenmacher to inform Corangamite Shire Council's Grow and Prosper plan

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 12:55pm
Demographer Simon Kuestenmacher will present his findings on Corangamite Shire in Port Campbell next week.

A leading demographer has warned one south-west shire's ageing population will threaten its agricultural sector and become unsustainable if nothing is done to tackle housing.

