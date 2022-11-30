The Standard
Koroit Carols at the Stage boasts mix of favourite and new performers

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
Koroit's Ruby McKenna will perform at Carols at the Stage on Sunday. Ruby, 17, is the Koroit Irish Festival 2022 Danny Boy champion and has been described as having a "really bright future".

This weekend's Koroit carols will have all the traditional Christmas festivities but the unique event is also renowned for boasting a "sprinkling of Irish spirit".

