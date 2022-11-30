This weekend's Koroit carols will have all the traditional Christmas festivities but the unique event is also renowned for boasting a "sprinkling of Irish spirit".
An Irish Santa dressed in green and carrying a potato sack will make an appearance, alongside a number of live performances on Sunday.
Carols at the Stage is organised by the Koroit Irish Festival and the Koroit Lions Club and for the first time it will be held at the new community stage on the Koroit Village Green.
Festival president and carols co-ordinator Adele MacDonald said they were exited to showcase the new stage which had been built for the community to use.
She said artists included Angela and Keelan, a "beautiful duo" who were carols regulars and the Holiday Actors who will sing their favourite Christmas songs and hits from their upcoming Shrek performance.
Students from St Patrick's Primary School and the Koroit and District primary school and kindergarten will also make an appearance.
"They're always such a beautiful addition to the carols," Ms MacDonald said. "Christmas is all about kids and having them involved and all dressed up is a beautiful sight and a beautiful sound."
New to this year's line up are Koroit residents Jasmine Phillips, 13, and Ruby McKenna.
Ruby was the Koroit Irish Festival 2022 Danny Boy competition winner and was also named the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival busker of the year.
"She's a 17-year-old girl with a really bright future so we're really looking forward to having her perform on the day. She'll be another highlight."
Ms MacDonald said everyone was welcome to attend the free event which begins at 3pm.
"It's such a great way to kick-start the festive season by getting together on such a joyous occasion. We encourage people to wear their Christmas costumes, bring their picnic rugs and to enjoy the festivities and atmosphere," she said.
"We're really getting into the spirit with an Irish twist to the day."
