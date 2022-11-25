Editorial: Secret road funding cuts non-sensical

The south-west has fought long and hard for road upgrades. Year after year at both state and federal level our communities cry out for funding.
Our roads, before this month's devastating floods across the state, were arguably the worst in the Victoria. Our wetter than average spring has only compounded the problems.
Our roads are a crumbling mess.
That's why it beggars belief the new federal government led by Anthony Albanese has reportedly cut funding set aside in 2019 for our roads.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan and then deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack had announced $80m for roads in the region, including the Princes Highway, west of Colac, Henty Highway, Portland-Nelson Road and Portland-Casterton Road, back in 2019. The cash was in the budget. Mr Tehan this week told The Standard the Albanese government had cut that amount in secret.
The Standard has seen a response to a question posed by the federal opposition that states: "This project had funding reduced in the October budget 2022-23."
Mr Tehan is seeking answers, including how much has been cut.
The Standard has also asked how much has actually been spent? To those of us sick and tired of negotiating the pot holes, it would appear very little.
Why?
The Albanese government, despite promising responses to our questions, failed to deliver any answers.
Why?
Mr Albanese promised in his victory speech back in May that he would unite Australians, no one would be left behind and no one would be held back. "And I can promise all Australians this - no matter how you voted today, the government I lead will respect every one of you every day. And I'll seek to get your vote next time." Cuts to road funding for our region does not show us any respect, nor will it buy votes.
Politically the decision doesn't make sense. For the first time in decades the seat of Wannon is no longer one of the safest Liberal seats in Australia. If the government wanted to mount a serious challenge for the seat at the next federal election, cutting road funding is non-sensical. The government needs to come clean on what has been cut, what has been spent and what's going to be upgraded. It needs to explain why. That's of course if it doesn't re-consider and reverse its decision, which would be the right thing to do.
