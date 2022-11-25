Editorial: Secret road funding cuts non-sensical

Politically the decision doesn't make sense. For the first time in decades the seat of Wannon is no longer one of the safest Liberal seats in Australia. If the government wanted to mount a serious challenge for the seat at the next federal election, cutting road funding is non-sensical. The government needs to come clean on what has been cut, what has been spent and what's going to be upgraded. It needs to explain why. That's of course if it doesn't re-consider and reverse its decision, which would be the right thing to do.

