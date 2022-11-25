The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Comment

Editorial: Federal Government cuts to south-west road upgrades outrageous

November 25 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Editorial: Secret road funding cuts non-sensical

The south-west has fought long and hard for road upgrades. Year after year at both state and federal level our communities cry out for funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.