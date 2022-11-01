The Standard
Warrnambool man accused of 'love-bombing' woman days after jail release

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:03am, first published November 1 2022 - 9:00pm
A middle-aged man recently jailed for sending unsolicited nude photos to a woman is now accused of "love-bombing" her within days of his release from prison.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

