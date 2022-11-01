Man accused of 'love-bombing' woman days after jail release

A middle-aged man recently jailed for sending unsolicited nude photos to a woman is now accused of "love-bombing" her within days of his release from prison.
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, successfully applied for bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The man was jailed for 14 days in September after he pleaded guilty to sending the woman threatening messages after a break-up from a brief relationship, as well as unsolicited photos of his genitals and a sexually offensive video.
Then on October 4, just two days after he was released from prison, he allegedly attended a Warrnambool location where the complainant is known to have her lunch break.
His attendance was in breach of a family violence intervention order.
Police allege the man approached the woman's car and handed her a letter saying he loved her and was looking forward to the order expiring in 12 months.
The complainant took the letter and drove straight to the Warrnambool police station to report the incident.
The man then allegedly called the woman from a private number, which was traced back to him, the following day.
Then on October 12 he allegedly drove by her parents house, slowing down significantly and staring at her through a window.
Detective Sergeant Kim Wheeler, of the Warrnambool police family violence unit, said the contact with the complainant was unwanted and accused the man of love-bombing - a term used to describe excessive and unwanted attention, admiration and affection.
Magistrate John Lesser said he'd "wrestled long and hard" with the man's bail application.
He said he was satisfied there were exceptional circumstances why the man should be released from custody, including available mental health treatment and court delays.
Mr Lesser said there was clearly a continuing risk to the complainant, particularly given the man hadn't learnt his lesson after coming out of jail.
But he said there were strict bail conditions that could mitigate that risk, including an overnight curfew, that he surrender his mobile phone and comply with a mental health care plan.
The man will appear in court again on December 16.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
