South-west road conditions voted as a top issue in Victoria election readers' survey

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated October 22 2022 - 2:26am, first published October 21 2022 - 5:30am
South-west roads have been labelled the "worst in the state" as readers voted it to be the third most important issue for the state election.

Roads are a flash point for voters ahead of November's state election with The Standard readers saying south-west roads are worse than ever.

