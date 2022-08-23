Roads, mobile blackspots and infrastructure upgrades top Corangamite Shire Council's $87 million wish list ahead of the state election.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein and chief executive officer Andrew Mason have outlined the local projects they say deserve the most urgent government funding before the November election.
It's the council's second go at listing its funding priorities in recent months after the majority its state budget hopes fell flat. Councillor Gstrein said it was a disappointing outcome.
"I've been on council for 20 years and we've been talking about these issues for 20 years," she said
"You just have to keep being the squeaky wheel and hope the funds come our way. There are 48 rural councils but ours has been neglected for a long time."
The state of the shire's state-owned roads is a continual cause for complaint from residents and scored a meagre 49 in January's Community Satisfaction Survey.
The council is seeking a pledge of $31 million annually to improve the shire's dairy supply chain passages.
That includes Princes Highway, Cobden-Warrnambool Road, Cobden Stoneyford Road and Ayresford Road north.
It's also hoping for $8.4 million to widen Darlington Road and $1.81 million to expand 4.2 kilometres of Darlington-Terang Road, Kolora.
That's been consistently requested, as has an injection of $30 million to implement enabling infrastructure in the Camperdown Production Precinct.
Meanwhile, a $5 million allotment could bring the library hub from Mortlake to the town's Theatre Royal as part of its 10-year master plan. The funds would transform the complex with new offices, meeting rooms and a digital media hub.
Mr Mason also wants a new mobile phone tower and NBN upgrades in Port Campbell where residents face constant internet issues.
"What we see during busy times is that the mobile network just can't cater to the number of people," he said.
"You might get 15,000 people at the 12 Apostles and another 5000 at Port Campbell - the system that's set up for a permanent population of about 350 people just can't keep up."
A winter sound and light show at the 12 Apostles could also be possible if the council receives $150,000 for a business case in partnership with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.
Other items include:
