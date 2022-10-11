South Warrnambool recruit Dan Nicholson revealed there were several reasons behind his decision to sign with the Roosters for 2023.
The Hampden league club announced the 31-year-old's signing on Monday after he spent the past two seasons with Russells Creek in the Warrnambool and District league.
The former AFL player - who appeared 32 times for the Melbourne Demons - said he was "excited to get stuck into it" with his new side.
He said the side's talented young list and coach Mat Battistello were contributing factors to his decision, as well as partner Carly Watson playing netball with the club.
Watson was co-captain of the Roosters' open premiership win last month.
"It's a bit hard to ask someone to change clubs when they've got a really bright future ahead of them in the netball," he said.
"The club's really strong at the moment."
Nicholson added that his existing relationships with club personnel made his choice to join the Roosters easier.
"Obviously with Carly playing there I'd met a fair few people through her throughout the last couple of years so it makes it a little bit easier to walk into the club and get straight into it," he said.
The mid-forward said it was "absolutely" a hard decision to leave Russells Creek.
He won the Creekers' best and fairest after a stellar season this year, where he kicked 47 goals and helped the side to its first finals appearance since 2010.
"They were terrific, they're a great club," he said.
"I can't speak highly enough of Russells Creek. The way they go about it and the people themselves. I really enjoyed the last two years, obviously the first year with COVID was a bit tough but this year was awesome."
The Roosters fell agonisingly short of a grand final appearance this year, going down to North Warrnambool Eagles by 11 points in the preliminary final.
Nicholson is hoping his experience will be valuable for the youth-laden Roosters in their quest for success.
"I think the one thing they did lack was a little bit more veteran experience so hopefully I can come in and share some of my experience and just help nurture some of the talent that they do have because they've got a really talented young list," he said.
Versatility is a strength of the Roosters' recruit, who can play in an array of positions.
Where he takes the field though isn't a concern and will be a decision left to the club's coaching staff.
"I think I'm experienced enough now if there's a hole to fill I can try and fill it for the team, play more of a team role," he said.
"Let the young fellas play their best roles and their best positions. I think that's where the experience comes into it, you can mould your playing style to a specific role that we might need."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.