The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Man, 40, remanded in custody charged with assault, family violence offences.

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man refused bail after cigarette dispute leads to alleged assault

UPDATED, 3pm: A Warrnambool man who assaulted his partner on a residential street in broad daylight has been refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.