Man refused bail after cigarette dispute leads to alleged assault

UPDATED, 3pm: A Warrnambool man who assaulted his partner on a residential street in broad daylight has been refused bail.
The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
The man had to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody, which is the highest threshold in a bail test, because he was already on bail at the time of the alleged offending, as well as a community correction order.
He was placed on the order after being convicted of cultivating cannabis, it was later breached by new alleged offending and re-imposed in July for 12 months.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Ryan Hammersley said police opposed bail as the man was an unacceptable risk of re-offending.
He said the accused had been living at the complainant's house for several weeks, breaching the intervention order put in place to protect her from family violence.
Senior Constable Hammersley said the complainant was supportive of the man being remanded in custody because he'd been "off the rails lately".
Victoria Legal Aid senior lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya said a number of the charges were disputed on a factual basis and they'd likely be contested at a later hearing.
She said the region's court delays were "fairly extraordinary" at the moment and the man would see himself spend a long time in custody on remand before a contest mention hearing.
But a magistrate said the man was an unacceptable risk of re-offending given his history of family violence and previous jail sentences for violent offending.
He also wasn't satisfied the man had a place to live.
The magistrate refused bail, stating the man's breaches of the intervention order were "blatant and somewhat egregious".
The accused man will appear in court again on October 17.
Earlier, Thursday 11.50am: A 40-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with assaulting his ex-partner in a north Warrnambool street after she didn't buy him cigarettes.
The man was already on bail for intentionally damaging property at the victim's address and was banned from the property by an intervention order.
Police allege the man had been living at the woman's home despite the ban for the past couple of weeks.
On Wednesday the man asked his ex-partner to buy him cigarettes before she went to work, but she didn't.
The woman noticed while at work she had received calls and texts messages from the man which she did not answer.
The man then attended at her work, grabbed her bank card and asked for her car, which she refused to provide, before he abused her and walked off.
The woman finished work about 12.45pm and found the man lying on her bed. He apologised for his behaviour.
The woman then got in her car to go and was going to get her son, but the man jumped in the vehicle, grabbed her by the hair and punched her to the head.
She managed to remove the car keys and ran east along Whites Road.
The man chased her, grabbed her in a bear hug, but she struggled and broke free.
He placed her in a headlock but the woman again got away and jumped in a random passing car to escape.
Police attended, the man was arrested and has been charged and remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool court for a bail/remand hearing.
He's been charged with breaching bail, breaching his IVO by being at the woman's home and attending her work, persistent breaches of the IVO, persistent breaches while on bail and assault-related offences.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
