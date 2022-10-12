The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Grassmere man pleads guilty to rape in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:27am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender who raped woman as she slept jailed for five years

UPDATE, Wednesday, 12.43pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.