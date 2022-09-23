Letters: Let's work 'undercover' for the good of the city

With regard to the article in The Standard last Saturday, I agree wholeheartedly that we must attract visitors year-round.
However, our weather is well-known for influencing anything that we do. Realistically, many opportunities are missed because of Warrnambool weather.
Because of this, I strongly suggest the city needs - first and foremost - a large undercover area that can be used year-round - and having seen what the City Memorial Bowls Club have built, I suggest a similar concept.
The design could be flexible - layout, walls - partial or vented; I'm sure there would be options available.
It should be built in the Lake Pertobe area - I suggest the carnival area or maybe the former trotting track - and could be used for large gatherings, such as markets, festivals, performance, music, movies, and other large gatherings. The list would grow as entrepreneurs realised their bookings were reliable.
The investment needed for this facility would certainly be worthwhile.
I look forward to further developments on tourism in Warrnambool.
Anne Rea, Warrnambool
Leave Cannon Hill alone. Councillors, please don't take away this beautiful place which is loved and cherished by so many. The Art Gallery doesn't need this spectacular view, it won't have windows, only walls.
Barry Brooker, Warrnambool, Kate Bushell & family, Milroy family
From concerned ratepayers demanding the Warrnambool saleyards closure, an audit assessment conveniently lobs with the writers' resignation, WVLX Mortlake circling the outcome hoping for its demise.
The Stock Agents Association is adamant the yards are a profitable operation and has been for years. Plus compelling support from former respected councillor Les Hawkins. Isn't competition of the two selling centres a healthy thing? Let the farmers choose as to the additional transport cost with higher selling fees at Mortlake.
The council's own website provides clarity.
Holiday parks and saleyards are two facilities that continually table a cash-trading surplus. No mention ever about the likes of Flagstaff Hill or AquaZone being a drain to any ratepayers. Both these are vital for the city, but just as important is the economic benefits the saleyards bring, albeit a different service.
Not just Wednesday weekly but the overall package of end-of-month store sales, plus the New Year F1 heifer and weaner sales attracting interstate buyers from several states who come and stay in Warrnambool.
I don't envy the decision of current councillors as they have inherited this issue building over previous terms. But they now do have the opportunity once and for all to draw a line in the sand to commit to the upgrade. That way with the ongoing support of stakeholders, these can then fulfill their side securing the SWVLX future for many years to come.
Peter McDonald, Grassmere
Violence against children and women is often a forgotten topic at election time.
If we look at any region in the world there is a very strong link between the level of violence perpetrated in the community and the social and economic well-being of the people in that community.
Exposure to violence can severely impact a child's socio-emotional and neurological development and is linked to an increased risk for developing a range of mental health problems including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The impacts are far-reaching and can negatively affect both academic achievement at school and employment performance and stability in later life.
It is also well-recognised that children who experience or witness violence are far more likely to grow up and either fall victim to or become perpetrators of violence in adulthood.
Another key factor is the normalisation and acceptance of violence in society which can be taken on board by the developing child as a way of dealing with difficult emotions.
The elimination of the rabid behaviour of politicians towards each other in parliament, who are supposed to be leaders and role models for future generations, would be a great first place to start.
Dr Michael McCluskey, Independent candidate, South West Coast
The main argument of Roma Britnell's letter (September 17) is that voters are best to stick with the major parties and shun independents.
I, of course, disagree.
There are many reasons why Victorians at the federal election chose independents over Liberal or Labor. High on that list is integrity.
Integrity is an attribute and principle which I value dearly. In my role as an independent journalist, I was able to shine a light on the shenanigans at the Warrnambool City Council, free of allegiances to a political party or loyalty to political party colleagues.
I did so with integrity, motivated by what is right for the people of Warrnambool. I have acted with uncompromised integrity in my ongoing campaign to expose the multiple issues at Lyndoch Living and restore Lyndoch to its rightful position as a facility of which the south-west can be proud.
I was not compromised in this pursuit by who was on the board, or the political affiliation of board members. This can only happen with uncompromised integrity. As an Independent I will always campaign and advocate for what is best for the electorate of South West Coast. I will work with whoever forms government by advocating for our communities, and I will not waste the privilege of representation by negative, political point-scoring which only ever costs our electorate any chance of getting our fair share.
Carol Altmann, Independent candidate South West Coast
