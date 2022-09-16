The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | September 17, 2022

September 16 2022 - 9:00pm
The proposed site of The Lookout at 43 Atkinsons Lane in Dennington.

With the Victorian state election fast-approaching, it has been bemusing to read and hear the narrative around how an independent MP would have already delivered The Lookout alcohol and other drug residential rehabilitation facility for South West Coast.

Local News

