With the Victorian state election fast-approaching, it has been bemusing to read and hear the narrative around how an independent MP would have already delivered The Lookout alcohol and other drug residential rehabilitation facility for South West Coast.
The strength of my opponents' argument around The Lookout seems to be that Mildura, which has an independent MP, was promised funding in this year's budget for an AOD facility. Ipso facto, if South West Coast had an independent, we'd also have one.
However, what that argument fails to recognise - deliberately or otherwise - is that through strong advocacy, South West Coast has been able to secure funding for many major infrastructure projects that have not been delivered in Mildura.
The glaring example - Warrnambool Base Hospital.
I strongly advocated for funding to upgrade the hospital and it was delivered with $384.2 million announced in the 2020 Budget.
Mildura does not have a similar commitment, despite the dire need for a new hospital given the growth and isolation issues in Sunraysia.
Strong advocacy can - and does - deliver results, regardless of political stripes. A vote for an independent does not automatically translate to rivers of gold for electorates, despite the arguments from some quarters.
I am proud of my strong advocacy for funding for The Lookout.
I am similarly proud of the fact the Liberal Nationals, if elected in November, will deliver it. It is a much-needed service which will have immense benefits to our region.
Our $36 million commitment for a 30-bed facility shows we are serious in investing in South West Coast.
Labor has shown no interest in matching it.
Only a change in government will ensure our region finally gets The Lookout.
Roma Britnell, Member for South West Coast
Roma Britnell - Liberal member - has kowtowed to the rail system and advocated that fast trains should be available to Warrnambool.
Three most important factors are:
The amazing issue is that Roma will open the system when trains and infrastructure come online. There will be great fanfare and whining about some little issue as Roma is not in government.
Graeme Broderick, Warrnambool
This month's Moyne Shire meeting is the final rebuttal to Genevieve Grant's article (The Standard, March 5) where she impertinently stated that some in the community were wind-bagging cronies.
The forward-thinking, innovative people's rep Jim Doukas put to council that, as a Climate Emergency Council, Moyne should do more by installing residential wind turbines around the towns to power the shire's infrastructure.
Cr Doukas noted that as 79 per cent of Central Moyne supported more wind power, an opportunity existed to harness this positive energy and run with it.
Genevieve Grant stated wind turbines are here to stay and they are a brilliant step forward in our fight against the climate crisis. Assuming she is not a NIMBY, I challenge Genevieve Grant to join forces with Cr Doukas and campaign for Moyne Shire to power its infrastructure with residential wind turbines.
Residential wind could heat the Port Fairy pool, hot water at caravan parks, and power the market stalls. Rooftop wind turbines could be installed on all council offices. The total cost savings benefit to the ratepayers would be huge.
Moyne Shire should do more. Pro-wind councillors such as Cr Lockett, Cr Foster and Cr Gleeson should be more forward-thinking like Jim. Cr Foster told the Ryan Corner community we are all in this together. Now is Cr Foster's chance to do her bit.
Profits of industrial wind go offshore, but the profits of residential wind feed directly back to the ratepayers.
As a Climate Emergency Council, Moyne Shire should embrace residential wind and spread the burden, because apparently wind turbines are here to stay.
Viva-Lyn Lenehan, Killarney
Please now stand up for Australians in need. The royal family of England is exorbitantly wealthy. They drive Alfa Romeos, wear diamond tiaras, and show up at charity events, smile, wave and are then commended for being altruistic.
Let's get real now and put Australian dollars toward supporting First Nations people, women, children, and people at risk in Australia. Let's support those who have real challenges, want to make good in their lives, and just need a hand up.
Julie James, Warrnambool
