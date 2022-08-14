Outgoing South Rovers mentor Adam Matheson says he is proud of the resilience shown by the playing group this season and is confident the next coach will have an exciting list on their hands.
In the Lion coach's final match in charge, his side came to the fore to inflict Merrivale with an untimely loss before finals, sending the Tigers down to fourth on the table.
In the 12.11 (83) to 8.8 (56) win, the Lions finished the season on a high, kicking away with a seven goal to one second half.
"It was a great outcome, I'm really proud - we've had a positive mindset the last eight games, our playing group has been so positive knowing we wouldn't make finals," he said.
"It's a good sign of character within the playing group."
The Lions' life member said the win was set-up through a strong team defensive effort against a dangerous Tigers outfit.
"We trained all week to be a bit more defensively, they're a good running team so we wanted to get in front of the ball carrier," he said.
"That caused a few turnovers and we were able to score which was good - it was a persistent effort from the playing group.
"Everybody played their part but Dylan Cox was outstanding again and Eamon Dowd. I also thought Tom Bowman and Manny Sandow had a good battle (in the ruck), it was good to watch."
The Lions - who finish sixth on the table - won nine games this season.
Matheson said it was vital the club set the foundations for a new coach to step in next season.
"One of our areas of focus was being competitive to make it an attractive proposition for someone to come in, so not only was it personal pride it was also making sure our club is really strong," he said.
"Our first priority was retaining the playing group and obviously the next priority is finding a coach, that's important going forward.
"The playing group has finally switched on in what it takes to compete against the best sides, they understand what's required."
