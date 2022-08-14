The Standard

Camperdown claws back to defeat Hamilton Kangaroos in Hampden senior football

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 14 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VERSATILE: Isaac Stephens was switched from Camperdown's forward line to back line on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

CAMPERDOWN coach Neville Swayn says the maturity in his young group is evident following its third win in five matches.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.