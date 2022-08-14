CAMPERDOWN coach Neville Swayn says the maturity in his young group is evident following its third win in five matches.
The Magpies recorded a confidence-boosting come-from-behind victory against Hamilton Kangaroos at Melville Oval on Saturday.
The 13.16 (94) to 11.10 (76) result - their fifth triumph of the Hampden league season - came despite it being "the youngest side we've fielded all year".
Injuries to Brayden Draffin (knock) and Jarrod Evans (ankle) - the latter failed a fitness test pre-game -meant youngsters Ned Payne and Myles Sinnott received late call-ups.
The Magpies' best-on-ground was also a teenager with NAB League and VFL-listed Hamish Sinnott kicking three goals in an eye-catching display.
"We have played some really good footy the past five or six weeks and they are hard to beat up there, so it was a good reward," Swayn said.
Swayn, who will wait until the end of the season next weekend to decide if he'll reapply for his job, said the Magpies were as much as 20 points down in the third term before wresting the momentum.
"We changed things up because it was a smaller ground sometimes you can loose that centre half-forward (role); it's hard to play there," he said.
"We ended up putting Isaac Stephens to centre half-back in the second half because they are tall and mark the ball really well.
"We tried to halve as many contests as we could and get it on the outside."
Swayn said Sinnott, who has made a commitment to play for his home club when higher level duties allow, was a standout.
"He kicked three including an important goal in the last," he said.
"We played him a bit more forward in the last quarter because he can take a contested mark and also crumb. Every time he's come back he's been our best player."
