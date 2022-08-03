The talents of Emmanuel College students and two mystery community members will be revealed at an inaugural show at Wyton Theatre.
Emmanuel Unmasked runs on Friday from 7pm-9pm and Saturday from 3pm-5pm.
The school's director of Performing Arts, Megan Davies, said it included a variety of acts from dancing, singing, choir, band and comedy sketches in a pantomime style supported by master of ceremonies, Warrnambool comedian Aidan Nicolson.
There will also be a performance by a mystery masked singer with the audience given an opportunity to guess who it is. "We have a different one for each night so if someone comes to both they don't know who it is," Ms Davies said.
She said the name for the show was a play on words.
"It's because lots of the students have been unable to perform for audiences for two years, so it's the face masks being off and unmasking our students' gifts and talents," Ms Davies said.
Ms Davies said 60 students and staff gave up their lunch times and weekends to be involved in the show.
"Our big musical is next year so we wanted to provide an opportunity for our creative students to perform," she said.
Tickets are available at trybooking.com/events/landing/921408
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
