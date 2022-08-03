The Standard
What's on

Emmanuel Unmasked will run at Wyton Theatre for the first time on August 5 and 6

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VARIETY: Isla Dixon as Cupid will be part of the Emmanuel Unmasked variety show on Friday and Saturday. Picture: Anthony Brady

The talents of Emmanuel College students and two mystery community members will be revealed at an inaugural show at Wyton Theatre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.