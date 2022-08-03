The Standard

Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley and Nancie Schipper performing at Lighthouse Studio on August 6

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:29am, first published 5:00am
Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley will perform an intimate show at Lighthouse Studio on Saturday. He will be supported by former Warrnambool and Killarney musician Nancie Shipper. Picture: Jarad Levy

FOLK-ROCK singer-songwriter Nancie Schipper has been announced as the special guest at Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley's Warrnambool show.

