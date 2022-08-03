FOLK-ROCK singer-songwriter Nancie Schipper has been announced as the special guest at Eskimo Joe frontman Kav Temperley's Warrnambool show.
Their show is at Lighthouse Studio on Saturday from 7.30-9.30pm.
Schipper was one of six finalists in triple j Unearthed High's 2018 competition - up against Australian rapper The Kid Laroi.
Shane Howard and Bill Chambers (Kasey Chambers' father) played on her debut album Haunted House, which was released in 2015, and she has toured with the likes of Alex Lahey.
Temperley's regional tour coincides with the release of his second solo release Machines of Love and Grace which comes out in September.
The solo show includes tracks from the new album mixed with Eskimo Joe's back catalogue.
"It's these special shows where I have a bunch of visuals projected on the background - I've edited a (filmmaker) David Lynch dreamscape of old horror films which play in the background," Temperley said.
"I'll play the songs on acoustic guitar and kick drum - some of the new songs as well as Eskimo Joe songs before they became stadium-bangers."
Temperley started writing new music two-and-a-half years ago as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"I've been chipping away at it since the first lockdown (in Australia)," he said.
"(I) went overseas to Los Angeles and came back just before the (Australian) borders shut in March, 2020.
"When I got back I was sick straight away with a fever - which I'm not sure if it was COVID-19 or not because there was no way to test.
"I isolated for two weeks in a room which was spent writing and documenting what was happening around me.
"It's a story of where my head was at and hopefully will be a mirror for other people's story."
Temperley said while playing in cities was great, he felt a buzz when 'winning' people over in 'little areas'.
"It gives me the excuse of seeing the country and how people live and work," he said.
"Fremantle (where Eskimo Joe hails from) is small and isolated.
"I love it when they (bands) come and play and I want to create that experience with people."
In between solo commitments, Eskimo Joe is gearing up to tour - which requires a bit of juggling commitments for Temperley.
"I'd love to see the others do solo stuff - each have projects outside of Eskimo Joe," he said.
"I'm generally writing music - sometimes on the solo, sometimes on the band - (lead guitarist) Stu (MacLeod) was doing community radio and (drummer and guitarist) Joel (Quartermain) was doing production with other bands.
"Eskimo Joe are embarking on a double tour in September and October where we'll perform the (2004) album A Song Is a City and (2006's) Black Fingernails, Red Wine in full - both are important albums to us.
"Then in November I'll hit the capital cities with the solo show."
Temperley leaves it up to his bandmates whether take on a song he has written or not.
"It's a good question - the very first song I released which is the album's title song, Machines of Love and Grace - (I) thought it might be an Eskimo Joe song - I asked them if they wanted it but they said no, so I did it as a solo song."
Temperley is also part of the band Basement Birds - with Josh Pyke, Kevin Mitchell (aka Bob Evans) and Steve Parkin (from the band Autopilot) - who may tour in the future.
Temperley is also the founder of indie label Dirt Diamond Productions.
His first solo album, All Your Devotion, was released in 2018.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
