Glenelg Shire residents concerned about rising rates will hold a series of community meetings this week.
The information sessions are part of the Fair Go For Glenelg Shire Rate Payers awareness campaign, launched by residents concerned about rate rises of up to 220 per cent.
The meetings will be held from 7pm at Portland Football and Netball Club on Monday, Heywood Football and Netball Club on Tuesday and Casterton/Sandford Football and Netball Club on Wednesday.
Glenelg residents will see significant rate increases after the council approved its 2022/2023 budget last month.
Mayor Anita Rank told residents the increases were calculated using a formula put in place by the state government.
"The reason why they have is because of the formula we are bound to work with and because of the increase in your property values," Cr Rank said.
Portland resident Gary Humm said the information sessions would see the Fair Go For Glenelg Shire Rate Payers group provide updates on the latest developments regarding the rate rise.
He said the group would also launch a petition seeking a full audit and inquiry by the auditor general into the council.
Mr Humm said all members of the public were invited to attend the sessions.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell confirmed she would virtually attend one of the meetings to listen to residents' concerns.
