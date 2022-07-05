Council community survey hits record high approval rate

Satisfaction with Warrnambool City Council's direction has hit a record high just two years after it hit rock bottom, the latest community survey results show.
The data builds on last year's turnaround in public opinion which took the council from an "all-time low" to an "all-time high".
And this year, the council has increased its scores across all core measures with the overall council direction scoring a record high of 63 - above the state average of 50 and the regional average of 52.
The council's overall performance also jumped from 55 last year to 62 which was above the state average of 59.
But the area that got the highest tick of approval was the appearance of the city's public areas which received a score of 76.
Customer service jumped from 71 to 73 - above the state average of 68.
But there was room for improvement with the council scoring falls in a number of areas such as planning and building permits, population growth, traffic management, disadvantaged support services, local streets and footpaths, and enforcement of local laws.
Despite those falls, the council's rating in some of those areas was still "significantly higher by the widest margin" when compared to others across the state.
The areas where the council performed significantly lower than others was in traffic management, art centre and libraries.
The council is just weeks away from moving into its new $17 million library facility on the South West TAFE site.
It is also seeking public feedback on its plan for a new $40 million art gallery at either its current site or overlooking Lady Bay at Cannon Hill.
Cr Debbie Arnott said at Monday's public meeting that while the council was able to build on last year's strong performance, the challenge was to keep performing well and working towards better results.
"We've shown that we've been higher than state average and regional average in all areas. We must not only congratulate ourselves but congratulate all the council staff," she said.
Cr Max Taylor said he was happy to see the rating for parking facilities increase from 51 to 56 which was "mainly owing to the decision of this council to allow free one hour car parking in the Parkers, Ozone and Cramond and Dickson car parks which has been very successful and utilised by many".
He said the council's overall direction score of 63 was well up on the very low score of 32 in 2020, and waste management had also jumped from 42 to 62 over the past two years.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the strong results were gratifying to see which was about perception probably more than actual performance.
"It's also a reflection of the work that council employees that often go un-thanked," he said.
"The work must be laid directly at the feet of council officers rather than councillors who are often the subject of perception."
Cr Ziegeler said the improvement was actually surprising given the usually negative headlines the council news received.
Cr Ben Blain said the council had bucked the statewide trend with the good result.
But he said traffic management was still an area of concern which he said was partly due to congestion in the CBD and feeder roads such as Mortlake Road.
Mayor Vicki Jellie said the council was now out of its honeymoon period and it was "unprecedented" the results had still gone up.
Cr Jellie said the council had worked hard to improve on keeping the community informed.
"There's some great ticked boxes," she said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
