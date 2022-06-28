CAMPERDOWN will this week experience the sounds, smells and fashions of Scotland with the return of the Robert Burns Scottish Festival.
The annual festival last ran in 2019 and includes workshops, performances by local artists, a choir, lecture series and gala dinner (which has sold out) and market stalls. It runs from Wednesday to Sunday.
Performers include the Melbourne Scottish Fiddle Club, Fiona Ross, Shane O'Mara, Claire Patti, Austral, The Cornerhouse Band, Tuniversal Music Group, The Twa Bards, Lakes & Craters Band Camperdown and Warrnambool and District Pipes and Drums.
International act Irish and Scottish fiddle player from Texas, Laura Flanagan also joins the line-up.
Coordinator Catherine O'Flynn said it was fabulous to run the festival this year.
Ms O'Flynn said the festival had a diverse program that catered for everyone while also celebrating young up-and-coming musicians and bands.
"Some of the musicians have come through (Koroit's) Lake School of Celtic Music Song and Dance (summer program) - locals who have studied at university in Melbourne and formed bands," she said.
"It also includes Camperdown's Peter Daffy who has become well-known and performed all around the world."
She said the committee of volunteers kept ticket prices low to encourage the community to attend and enjoy a high calibre of music entertainment.
"Children under 18 are free so parents can bring their children along to experience world music," Ms O'Flynn said.
She said there was also something for the history buffs with lectures and access to Camperdown attractions.
For the full program and to book tickets visit camperdownburnsfestival.com.au.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
