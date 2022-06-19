The Standard

Fiddle player Laura Flanagan is the international guest at the Robert Burns Scottish Festival

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 19 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FIDDLER: Texan Laura Flanagan is undertaking a two-month fellowship in Terang. Her work will also focus on Camperdown. Picture: Chris Doheny

AMERICAN fiddle player Laura Flanagan may be a long way from home in south-west Victoria but the region is the subject of her PhD.

