TIM McPherson says Koroit's commitment to whole-team defence helps him as the side's full-back.
The reliable footballer, who will play his 100th Hampden league senior game on Saturday, is tasked with taking the opposition's most dangerous forward most weeks.
"It is an important match-up usually which I do enjoy and depending on the opposition you play, if you're isolated down there, it can be a bit of pressure on you but I enjoy that," he said.
"The way we defend now with whole-team defence, it does make the job a lot easier. I enjoy the team aspect of our defence."
McPherson, 29, rates Warrnambool forward Sam Cowling as his toughest opponent.
"I remember that first year when I played for Koroit in 2015, I think Sam made Vic Country that year, and to be honest that's the only time I've ever played on somebody who I really felt (was too hard to shut down) - he was quicker than me, he was stronger than me, he was fitter than me," he said.
"He had me in every aspect that year."
Koroit boasts one of the most dominant attacking lines in the competition and McPherson rarely ventures into the forward 50.
He did sneak forward in round seven and kicked three goals in the Saints' 184-point drubbing of Port Fairy.
"I am happy to play my role. (Coach) Chris (McLaren) jokes about it every now and again and if we're winning comfortably you do get thrown down there which is a bit of fun," McPherson said.
Success has followed McPherson throughout his football career with the accountant saying it's been a case of "right place, right time".
He played juniors and one year of seniors (2010) for Warrnambool before crossing to Warrnambool and District league club Panmure for a four-season stint which reaped two premierships (2012-13).
A decision to join Koroit in 2015 gave him a chance to play in five consecutive premierships. It is the reigning premier after COVID-19 interruptions robbed the 2020 and 2021 years of grand finals.
"'Tocka' (Simon O'Keefe) was heading there from Panmure so that was a bit of a catalyst and I knew 'Wiggsy' (Adam Dowie) who was coaching there," McPherson said of moving to the Saints.
"I knew him from Warrnambool when he coached there."
McPherson, who is dad to sons Louie, 4, and Charlie, 20 months, and is expecting a third child with wife Bridget in August, said he loved playing football each week but admitted the rigours took their toll.
"You feel all the little niggles a bit more as you get older," he said.
"My back is the one giving me a bit of grief the last few years and it just seems to flare up really quickly and I am an accountant so I sit down all day which probably doesn't help. "You just learn to manage that through your training workload."
Top-of-the-table Koroit hosts fellow top-five side North Warrnambool Eagles at Victoria Park on Saturday.
