The Standard
In Depth

Warrnambool sparkie to hang up tools after almost six decades

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
END OF AN ERA: Warrnambool electrician Bernie O'Keefe is set to retire after almost 60 years in the industry. Picture: Chris Doheny

When a trusted friend told Bernie O'Keefe "the electrics are stuffed in your heart, mate", he decided it was time to slow down.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.