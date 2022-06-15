The Standard

Warrnambool's sewage plant upgrade moves a step closer as Wannon Water calls for tenders

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:02am, first published 3:00am
All systems go: Tenders have been called for the $40 million-plus upgrade of Warrnambool's sewage treatment plant.

The long-awaited upgrade of Warrnambool's Sewage Treatment Plant - which is now expected to cost more than $40 million - is a step closer with tenders being called for its construction.

