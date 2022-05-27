Letters: Think outside the box and look after our people

Save Catalina Caravan Park for the homeless! Warrnambool and Moyne Shire could easily get together and fund some caravans and a manager to look after those who are in desperate need, particularly in the colder months.
Instead of spending vast amounts of money on beautification items, how about we look after our people instead?
Here is an opportunity to provide real assistance and perhaps become known as 'the town that cares'.
I realise it is not the best solution but it is 'a solution'.
We saw millions spent on street updates etc, why not do something that really makes a difference to lives and give them somewhere safe and warm to live? Let's think outside the box and let's do it now - our people are in need.
Sandra Laird, Dennington
Denis Napthine's statement that independent candidate Alex Dyson was not a serious contender but a "populist who knew he 'never had to deliver' on his promises" highlights the Liberal Party's unwillingness to reflect on their own shortcomings.
Defending Tehan by attacking the perceived shortcomings of opposition candidates refuses to acknowledge the reasons why Wannon turned away from Tehan. The Liberal party needs to learn from the results, but Napthine's response suggests the party doesn't understand or want to understand where it has gone wrong.
The 17,000-plus voters who gave independent Alex Dyson their number one respectfully disagree about Napthine's characterisation of Alex Dyson. The voters of Wannon have spoken.
There is a new force in Australian politics. Rather than reacting and deflecting by questioning whether independents are serious contenders, I suggest Mr Napthine - and anyone else who doesn't consider independents as "serious contenders" - consider the performance of Helen Haines or Zali Steggall, to see how re-electing an independent representative is working out for their electorates.
The Dyson 2022 campaign achieved a real shift in Wannon's political landscape. Now that voters realise there is a viable third option who will listen and represent their interests, not those of their party, the future is bright!
Lisa McLeod, Bushfield
Sadly Dr Napthine, along with the rest of his colleagues in the Liberal party, seems to miss the point about Wannon embracing the opportunity to vote for a community independent last Saturday.
To suggest "it was Labor that should be looking in the mirror" when incumbent Dan Tehan suffered such a significant swing against him, shows lack of insight. It is his own Liberal Party, which for more than a decade has failed to reflect and change.
Last weekend's political reckoning for the Liberal Party has been coming for more than a decade. Malcolm Fraser, the former prime minister and member for Wannon, disavowed himself of his Liberal Party membership. This occurred in 2010 after Tony Abbott became prime minister; he criticised the Liberals for becoming a party of "fear and reaction", saying it was unrecognisable as the party he had joined more than 50 years ago.
It is the Liberal Party's failure to listen to the Australian people and ignore our urgent concerns about local, national and global issues.
Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook
Former Liberal Premier Dennis Napthine joins other party 'statesmen' John Howard and Ted Baillieu in the 'nothing to see here' critique of the Liberal Party's dismemberment at the hands of smart, future-thinking independents.
Napthine's superficial assessment that local member Dan Tehan campaigned well and that it is Labor who should be 'looking in the mirror' tells us all we need to know about the likelihood that the Liberals will learn any of the lessons delivered to them in Saturday's federal election.
One of those lessons is that the electorate is no longer satisfied with a vision-free campaign of cash-splashing, mindless slogans and empty promises.
Another is the call from the people of Wannon, echoed around the nation, for progress on issues of substance - integrity in politics, action on climate change, equality and safety of women, constitutional recognition of First Nations people - none of which the former government showed any interest in.
Community-backed independent Alex Dyson heard that call and did something about it. He made Wannon a marginal seat and put the Liberal Party on notice.
A completely out-of-touch Napthine refers to Dyson as 'populist'. Dismissive labels like this reflect the shallow and simplistic analysis that yesterday's politicians apply to a challenge to their world order.
Michael Hoffman, Warrnambool
