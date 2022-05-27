The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Have Your Say

The Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | May 28, 2022

May 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Think outside the box and look after our people

Save Catalina Caravan Park for the homeless! Warrnambool and Moyne Shire could easily get together and fund some caravans and a manager to look after those who are in desperate need, particularly in the colder months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.