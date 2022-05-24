The Standard

Former Victorian Liberal leader Denis Napthine defends Dan Tehan over Wannon federal election swing

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:23am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supportive: Denis Napthine said Wannon MP Dan Tehan had done a good job, but criticised Labor and independent candidate Alex Dyson.

Former Victorian Liberal leader Dr Denis Napthine has defended federal MP Dan Tehan after the party recorded its worst result in Wannon for 73 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.