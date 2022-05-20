The Standard

COVID-19 cases reach its highest level across south-west aged-care facilities

Katrina Lovell
JG
By Katrina Lovell, and Jessica Greenan
Updated May 20 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 cases surge across region's aged care facilities

The number of COVID-19 infections in the region's aged-care facilities has reached its highest total since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.