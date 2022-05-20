COVID-19 cases surge across region's aged care facilities

The number of COVID-19 infections in the region's aged-care facilities has reached its highest total since the pandemic began.
Latest federal data lists 53 COVID-positive residents and staff across three aged-care facilities.
Advertisement
There are 24 active infections at Lyndoch Living, including 10 residents and 14 staff.
The number of COVID-19 cases at Moyne Health Services' Moyneyana House had more than doubled in the past week. A total of 21 people - 11 residents and 10 staff - have tested positive up from nine.
There are also eight COVID-positive residents at Warrnambool Riverside Care Community, an increase of seven.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The number of resident cases in aged-care facilities has been steadily rising across the state in the past month with 1239 listed on Thursday compared to less than 1000 the previous two weeks.
Lyndoch Living chief executive officer Doreen Power said most staff were being tested daily, and the majority of cases were among staff rather than residents.
"We're managing. I'm very proud of my staff, the commitment they have to working additional hours," she said. "Yeah, it's tough."
Ms Power said Lyndoch was experiencing its toughest time since the pandemic began.
But she said the direction from health officials meant they didn't have to go into total lockdown.
"That has been a real positive so that we don't lock down everything and it doesn't cause that stress for our residents and our staff," she said. Ms Power said the fourth booster dose was about to be rolled out.
She said the residents who were testing positive were showing only mild symptoms. "They really haven't been that sick, and of course we've got the anti-viral medication," she said.
She said staff were working additional shifts and doing overtime to cover staff that were testing positive and having to isolate for seven days. Since October they had recruited 10 registered nurses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.