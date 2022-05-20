Man charged over beer heist at racing club

A Warrnambool man has been arrested and charged over the theft of 60 beer slabs from Warrnambool Racing Club last month.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the 34-year-old man was arrested at his Warrnambool property on Friday morning.
The man was subsequently charged with five offences, including burglary and theft, after 1560 cans of beer were allegedly stolen from the Warrnambool Racing Club between April 23 and 26.
The beer was stolen from three shipping containers located on the south side of the racecourse just days before the May Racing Carnival.
The locked containers were allegedly forced open and the 60 slabs removed.
The cans of Carlton Dry, Carlton Draught and Northern, involving 20 slabs of each, were worth about $3000 - and much more on race days.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the man was charged and bailed to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 5.
Betting agencies Sportsbet and the TAB offered to replace the slabs last month.
"On the eve of the Warrnambool Carnival, we genuinely can't believe some people have stooped this low. Sportsbet getting involved to replenish the slabs is the least we could do," Sportsbet's Simon Legg told Racing.com.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
