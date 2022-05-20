Knowles returned to UDV role

Bruce Knowles has been re-elected as the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) Wannon region 10 representative.
VFF Delegated and Acting Returning Officer Robert Taylor congratulated Mr Knowles.
"I would like to congratulate Bruce for continuing to represent farmers' interests and helping to enhance the future for local dairy farmers," Mr Taylor said.
"Victoria's Wannon region is one of Australia's largest and most important dairy producing regions and the VFF looks forward to working together to achieve positive outcomes for farmers.
"We would like to thank all nominees for their time, effort and passion in helping to ensure a bright future for the Victorian dairy industry."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
