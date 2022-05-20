The Standard

Knowles returned to UDV role

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:54am, first published 2:27am
RE-ELECTED: Bruce Knowles has been returned as VFF UDV Wannon region 10 representative.

Bruce Knowles has been re-elected as the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) United Dairyfarmers of Victoria (UDV) Wannon region 10 representative.

