With over 75,000 Wannon voters set to cast their ballots on Saturday, candidates have given their final pitches for undecided punters.
Here's what they had to say with responses appearing as ordered on the voting ticket.
Advertisement
"This election is about you, the people of Wannon. If elected, I pledge to hold the line and fight for your rights, freedoms, choices and entitlements in Parliament to give you a better Wannon electorate. Plus, I'll bring back the money trail to Wannon by holding the government of the day to account for you."
"Wannon needs strong representation in the federal parliament and that means a voice that is heard. I want to build a stronger future which includes better roads and rail with more federal funding, strengthening our economic recovery, creating jobs and cutting the cost of living, delivering regional services, protecting our environment, and delivering community projects."
Mr Graham failed to respond to requests for his final pitch.
"For long too, the two major parties have overlooked everyday Australians for their own benefit. If we want change, we must fight for it. With the Greens in the balance of power, we will support the majority, not the wealthy minority. Vote '1' Greens for climate action, affordable healthcare, housing, and social equality."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Rather than talking integrity, housing and climate again, I want to thank the people of Wannon for inspiring me with their kindness, their stories, and their courage to take on change. Everyone deserves to be heard, and I hope our politicians are listening. Your vote today is powerful - use it."
"Craige Kensen, UAP, stands for policies that make Australia an independent nation. Agricultural land is the answer for our sovereignty. I will not allow prime agricultural land to be used for renewable energy production, mining, or fracking. I will stop bureaucrats, and politicians from granting foreign ownership and control of famers land and water."
"The Liberal Democrats will always support the right of consenting adults to interact voluntarily and will never vote for an increase in taxes or a reduction of liberty. We are the only party that has a philosophical basis to leave people alone. We are a sensible alternative to the major parties."
"Labor will reduce cost-of-living pressures, restoring Medicare and NDIS social safety nets to protect those who need it most. Pensioners, minorities, families and lower paid will be better off under Labor. Restoring local manufacturing and real climate action will bring lower power bills protecting us from higher temperatures."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.