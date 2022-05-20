The Standard

Emma House chief executive officer Cindee Richardson says new social housing a start in tackling crisis

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 20 2022 - 3:27am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A START: Emma House chief executive officer Cindee Richardson has welcomed the Victorian Government's announcement of eight townhouses to be built for vulnerable women in Warrnambool's west. Picture: Anthony Brady

A multi-million dollar investment into social housing in Warrnambool is being praised by the city's peak domestic violence body which says the situation facing dozens of women on a wait list is 'completely dire'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.