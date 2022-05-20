Advertisement
WHEN Warrnambool singer-songwriter Gabby Steel finished high school, she realised she could turn her love for the arts into a career.
But, it was from a younger age the passion fired up inside her.
"I've always loved and been drawn to music and performing as a child," the now-22 year-old said. "My mother says I was the annoying child at the theatre, performance or show we went to who'd try to run up on stage."
Steel started singing lessons when she was eight, then went on to learn piano and guitar. She is now also a singing teacher.
This Saturday she is releasing her second EP, Scuttle at Seanchai Irish Bar from 4pm, with support acts Snakes Don't Need Keys, Theo's Aunties and Mel and Tess Music.
"I'm keen to perform because I've got a song that was the first song I wrote when I was about 10," she said.
"A few of the songs are pretty new and it's my first gig with a backing band."
Steel said the EP was recorded through Moyne Freeza across two sessions in 2021. Steel released her first EP, a self-titled album with originals, in April, 2019.
Steel first performed solo when she was eight with her first "proper gig" (singing and playing guitar and keyboard) at The Loft in Warrnambool when she was 14 for a Christmas party.
"I was pretty nervous but I remember it was super fun and they were all very supportive and gave me advice," she recalled.
"I kind of knew the owners and they got some of us younger musicians to play a little set each."
Steel said in high school she realised she could make a career out of music and 'went for it'. She performs and has studied an advanced diploma of music performance at Oxygen College.
Steel's performances this year include the national anthem at the May Racing Carnival and both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems at the Jericho Cup, Port Fairy Folk Festival through a new youth program, Moyne Sessions Live in Koroit, among other shows.
In previous years she performed at events in Warrnambool and Port Fairy, school productions, Koroit Irish Festival where she won the Danny Boy singing competition, Anzac Day services and at venues across the south-west .
Steel said her highlight was performing at the 45th Port Fairy Folk Festival in March.
"Being able to perform on the main stage was insane - it was the biggest gig I've done," she said.
"It was super exciting to have that and being supported by the festival committee, and Moyne Freeza and Moyne Shire Council who support a lot of young acts.
She said the 10 young emerging artists selected for a new youth program to perform at the festival mingled with the artists on the line up.
"I'm also with the Find Your Voice - All Abilities Choir so that was cool because we got to collaborate with some of the artists in our performances," Steel said.
"With that program, I also did a few sessions with Pierce Brothers and Charles Jenkins."
Looking ahead, she will be performing at a major music festival in November, planned to record another EP set for release in early-2023 and undertake projects with Moyne and Warrnambool councils.
She'll make the move to Melbourne in 2023 to study a Bachelor of Music Performance at JMC Academy.
Steel's classroom music teacher at Brauer College, Hannah O'Neill-Smart, said she always knew Steel was a talented singer.
"She had the voice and the drive," Ms O'Neill-Smart said.
"If there was something she didn't understand or wanted to know she had the initiative to ask you and go away and do the work.
"She's very self-motivated and knew what she wanted to do and had genuine interest and she's always confident on the stage."
O'Neill-Smart said Steel's confidence significantly grew over the years.
"She's genuine, really lovely and honestly whatever she decides to do, she's going to go far because she has the right attitude and approach to life."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
