South Warrnambool is keeping a lid on external expectations early in the season, after its left as the sole unbeaten team in the Hampden league.
The club ran away with a 56-29 victory over rivals Warrnambool, who were also undefeated until Saturday, to find itself with clear air at the top of the ladder.
"We're really focused on the things we still need to work on," coach Will Jamison said post-match. "We still see lots of opportunity to form better connections and we're seeing that across all thirds of the court. We're not really too focused on the where we are on the ladder."
Following a league-wide bye, Jamison was pleased by the win considering players hadn't stepped on court for three weeks.
"I think we were a little slow off the mark but once we starting to see those connections form again, I was pretty happy," he said.
Armed with a full-strength squad, the Roosters had options to try out players in different positions, which should benefit later in the season if players go down with injuries or illness.
Keeping it goal-for-goal early, the Roosters' mid court and defensive thirds rallied to find separation with its turnovers to finish out the first quarter, 14-7.
"I think it was our ability to be disciplined and play with composure," Jamison said. "We stayed in play which created a lot of sustained pressure and from an attack perspective we had composure, let the ball go when it was a pass on, but also had patience."
Captain Annie Blackburn was on-song from the first whistle, proving to be the general in goal attack.
"(Annie) does an incredible amount of work outside the circle, but can also be pretty devastating on the scoreboard," Jamison said. "But I think the players around her are also starting to build as well. We're creating quite a strong unit down in the attacking end."
Isabella Rea's work in wing attack also commanded attention.
"(Isabella) found circle edge, had a lot of variation with where she hit the circle and found both shooters well under the post," Jamison said. "But I was most impressed with her ability to transition into defence, she got a few turnovers for us and as a coach you love to see your wing attack get defensive turnovers."
Warrnambool coach Raewyn Poumako, who was tasked with covering mass unavailability across all grades, said simple errors cost her team dearly.
"Those are all things we can fix though," she said. "It was high intensity and (South) are a very good team. It was a tough week leading up to getting here, we didn't know who we would have player-wise. We got hit big this week so we knew coming in it would be really tough."
Covering the long-term absence of co-captain and centre Sarah Cowling (pregnancy) will be an ongoing task for the Blues, though Amy Wormald stood up in goal attack while 14-year-old Eva Ryan impressed coming on later in the game.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
