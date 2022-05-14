The Standard

Camperdown defeats Port Fairy in Luke Clarke's 200th senior game

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2022 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOYAL CLUBMAN: Luke Clarke celebrated his 200th senior game for Camperdown with a win. Picture: Anthony Brady

CAMPERDOWN is eager to give its forwards more opportunities as the Hampden league season progresses after finding avenues to goal in its win against Port Fairy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.