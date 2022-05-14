CAMPERDOWN is eager to give its forwards more opportunities as the Hampden league season progresses after finding avenues to goal in its win against Port Fairy.
Sam Gordon (eight goals) led the way for the Magpies at Leura Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Tim Fitzgerald chimed in with three as the Pies shook off the Seagulls 19.18 (132) to 12.10 (82) in what was loyal clubman Luke Clarke's 200th senior appearance.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said he was pleased with how the team worked its way into the forward line.
MORE FOOTY: High five as teenager kicks five goals on debut
"The last two or three weeks that is where we've struggled, we haven't given ourselves enough looks," he said.
"With Sam, Timmy Fitz (Fitzgerald) and Isaac (Stephens) we think we have a good mix down there to hurt sides but we just haven't been able to get the looks (at goal).
"It was good to give those guys an opportunity to kick a score today."
Swayn conceded Camperdown found itself on the back-foot at times as a gallant Port Fairy - still searching for its first win of the season - controlled play in patches.
The Pies were just five points up at half-time.
"It was a battle early. Our first five minutes we were on and to Port Fairy's credit, they kept at it," he said. "They won the second quarter and probably had opportunities to be in front at half-time.
"I was really happy with our third quarter but we just couldn't convert. With our shape around the ground, we were getting continual forward entries.
"It was really windy here during the day and Port Fairy had the wind in the last quarter but our last quarter I was really happy with, we did convert and had a really good run."
Swayn - one of Clarke's good friends - was happy they could celebrate his milestone in style. "I rolled him forward with eight minutes to go and he had three shots and missed every one of them," he joked.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.