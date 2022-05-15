Panmure's Lachlan McLeod's recent role as a "pseudo" key forward is starting to pay dividends.
Without the traditional height of a leading forward, McLeod has 11 goals from his last two matches, including four against Timboon on Saturday.
"He's a really tough match up because he's so quick," coach Chris Bant said. "And he's also good above head. He's had a lot of shots on goals in earlier games but kicked a lot of points. Recently he's been kicking straight."
The Bulldogs bulldozed through the Demons, running out 104-point winners at the latter's home ground.
"It was a tough contest inside, but we probably had a bit more polish," Bant said. "We were able to be a bit more effective going forward and our backs were really good to keep them to three goals."
Jesse Cook played his first senior game for the club while Tom Sinnott made his senior club debut. Brad Gedye came off after halftime with a hamstring issue.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
