An opportunity to blood junior talent at Russells Creek has been its shining light in lieu of its injury struggles.
The Creekers scored its first win of the season against Kolora-Noorat, 49-21, with coach Stacy Dunkley happy to "get the number on the board".
"Really happy with the girls, we had two juniors (Tahlee Dannett and Carla Van Zyl) working it out in the ring," she said. "It was a really good opportunity for me as a coach to be working with them down there. Melina Kelson smashed it in defence. We had really good defence all the way down the court, even coming out of attack."
Kolora-Noorat mentor Carolyn Carlin was pleased by her group's lift in intensity in the second half.
"(Creek) had a fast running game, so we had to try and work out ways to curb that and slow the game down," she said. "Our second half was more intense and on to what we'd like to do as a team."
Goal defence Ashlee Twaddle came off due to dizziness, replaced by under 17 talent Isabelle Kenna.
"It's (Isabelle's) third game in seniors, and each time she's taken the court, she's growing," Carlin said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
