RILEY Nicolson is backing Warrnambool Seahawks' depth to cover injured coach Alex Gynes as they eye a double-header at home.
The Seahawks will host Coburg Giants at the Arc on Saturday night before facing Southern Peninsula at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Nicolson, 19, said it was a chance for the team (4-5) to improve its Big V win-loss record. He believes their win against Shepparton Gators last weekend - with Gynes on the sidelines - was "a confidence booster" and is expecting a "dog fight" against the Giants.
"We all played really, really well as a team last weekend and all came in with effort and intensity and I think going into this week, we know if we do the same thing, we'll come out on top and have a good weekend," he said.
"It's two good sides that are travelling down and it would be nice to send them back home on the bus feeling pretty disappointed."
Nicolson, who is working as a teacher's aide and has plans to join disability support services, is finding form as the season ramps up.
"I am slowly starting to find my way into the team. Certainly at the start of the year, we had a few new people in so we were trying to get used to how each other played," he said.
"And after losing Alex as well, we've had to adapt how we're going to play. But as a team, and myself included, we're all feeling a lot better about each other, especially after the confidence boost last weekend.
"I'm slowly starting to find more minutes as they come and I am enjoying every minute of it."
Nicolson expects to "get a bit more opportunity" with Gynes out. "Obviously Alex is the best player we had so everyone gets the chance to step up," he said.
"Last week everyone was able to step up - it wasn't just one person trying to fill Alex's spot."
Nicolson believes those waiting in the wings, such as teenage guard Ash Keen, will enjoy more court time as the season unfolds.
"Ash has been great for us, especially at training pushing us all to be better and bringing the intensity," he said. "I know there was a couple of games there where he played really, really well to fill a couple of spots when we had people out with COVID.
"He's brought the intensity and defence which is exactly what we needed."
The Seahawks will tip off against Coburg at 6.30pm on Saturday and play Southern Peninsula from 1pm Sunday.
The Mermaids will make one of the longest road trips in the Big V when they travel six hours to play Mildura Heat - a team they defeated at home last round - on Saturday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.