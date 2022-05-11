The Standard

South-west export signs with Port in AFLW

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Her selfless, team-first approach is exactly why we want her here at Port Adelaide.

- Lauren Arnell
MOVING ON: Maria Moloney will change her Brisbane Lions jumper for a Port Adelaide on in the AFLW.

Maria Moloney will pull on a jumper for Port Adelaide when it enters the AFLW competition this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.