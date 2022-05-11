South-west export signs with Port in AFLW

Her selfless, team-first approach is exactly why we want her here at Port Adelaide.- Lauren Arnell
Maria Moloney will pull on a jumper for Port Adelaide when it enters the AFLW competition this year.
The former Garvoc woman has played with the Brisbane Lions since her debut in 2020.
The 27-year-old midfielder, the sister of Commonwealth Games marathon representative Virginia, has been able to secure a transfer from Brisbane with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).
I'm just really excited for the opportunity," Moloney said.
"It will be a great challenge to move to an expansion team and be part of the inaugural squad at Port Adelaide.
"The opportunities are endless, you get to be there right from the start and contribute to the environment from the get-go."
For two seasons, Moloney played in the AFLW alongside Port Adelaide head coach Lauren Arnell, including the Lions' premiership-winning year in 2021.
"I know Loz quite well and you wouldn't come across a better person," Moloney said.
"I think she will do an amazing job as head coach, as she knows what to look for and what makes a great team, having come from an AFLW environment."
Arnell said she was pleased to welcome Moloney to the team.
She praised her work ethic and self-belief.
"Maria will be a fantastic addition to our squad," Arnell said.
"We really wanted Maria here from the very beginning to help establish the culture of the women's program.
"She always holds herself with integrity and has that 'never give in' attitude. I'm excited to see her back herself in and take this opportunity, because she has the self-confidence and self-belief to make this move a success. She is super competitive, hardworking and has enormous running capacity.
"Her selfless, team-first approach is exactly why we want her here at Port Adelaide. She's done the hard work and has really earned it."
Meanwhile, Jordan Mifsud, the oldest daughter of former south-west football player Jason, is playing for Hawthorn in the VFLW.
The 25-year-old spoke in a video posted by the club after the side's win over Port Melbourne on the weekend.
"They were a really physical team so they really made us work for it," she said.
Mifsud said she was looking forward to another good contest against Essendon this weekend.
"They're a really quality side, sitting on top of the ladder, we had a good contest against them in a pre-season game so they're going to be a tough side but we're really forward to see how we match up against them and hopefully come away with the win as well."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
