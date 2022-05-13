The Standard
Breaking

A South Australian man and Stawell woman appeared in Mildura court on Friday after an alleged Hamilton kidnapping

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 13 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On-the-run couple held in custody on kidnapping charges

UPDATE, Friday, 1.10pm:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.