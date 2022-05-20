THE line up for Warrnambool's Melbourne International Comedy Festival roadshow has been announced.
The comedians will hit the Lighthouse Theatre stage on June 4 from 8pm.
The master of ceremonies is comedian, speaker, presenter, actor and voice actor Kristy Webeck.
Webeck has been described as having a "natural ability for turning the mundane into the hilarious".
She will be joined by Annie Louey, who incorporates her Chinese-Australian identity and life experience and Scottish born French-Canadian Australian Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall.
Brett Blake, a self-identifying bogan and social media star Dahn Rozario will also feature in the line-up.
Rozario is rising through the comedy ranks with his antics on TikTok and at comedy shows across Melbourne.
They will be accompanied by Auslan interpreters.
Tickets for the show can be booked here.
