South-west towns vying for tourism awards

Two south-west towns have once again been named finalists in the Victorian Top Town Awards. Timboon has been named a finalist in the top tiny tourism towns category, while Port Fairy is vying for the top small tourism town award. Port Fairy took out a silver medal in the small tourism town category in 2021. The two south-west towns are among 18 that have been named finalists in the annual awards. Victorian Tourism Industry Council chief executive Felicia Mariani said the awards were an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the most captivating destinations the state has to offer. "Victorians have been charmed by their own backyard - two years of being in and out of lockdown have shown many of us we don't have to leave Victoria for a getaway. "It's renewed our love for stunning regional destinations," Ms Mariani said. "The Victorian Tourism Awards capture that love, and help us honour our favourite parts of this great state as a top tourism town." Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favourite town, with voting closing on May 31. People who vote have the chance to win a Melbourne getaway for two. "We're calling on every Victorian to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry," Ms Mariani said. "Every tourism business has worked so hard to survive the past two years. "It's the perfect time to acknowledge what regional towns and centres have done to revitalise their tourism experiences and welcome visitors back." To cast your vote for your favourite part of Victoria, visit the VTIC website, www.vtic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/a6af3b23-6703-4e2b-877c-7b74cb16995a.jpg/r11_0_4388_2473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg