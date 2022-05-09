news, federal-election,

EACH candidate in the 2022 Wannon federal election got a chance to share their views at Sunday night's forum. All seven candidates except One Nation's Ronnie Graham turned up to the forum, hosted by The Standard in conjunction with FitzMedia. Here's what they had to say on each topic: They are key issues readers identified at the start of the campaign. Each got 60 seconds to answer, with the panel moderated by The Standard's editor Greg Best and FitzMedia's Liam Fitzgerald. The forum is free to watch back via our Facebook page and website. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/5c825e97-1cb8-41ff-ba26-9c5d68d0b544.jpg/r0_214_2316_1523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg