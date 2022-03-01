news, latest-news,

The environment, a corruption watchdog and leadership top the list of things on The Standard readers' minds in the lead up to this year's federal election, according to a reader survey. The climate was a dominant theme among those who took up the option of providing written responses with one simply reading "act on climate change". Another survey respondent wanted the promotion of "sustainable use of land to protect against droughts, fires and floods, and to promote biodiversity". The Standard had the fourth highest participation total amongst Australian Community Media publications with 222 entries. ACM received 7285 entries across its entire organisation. Environment and climate change had 30 more votes, at 104, than the next election issue readers prioritised which was a federal corruption commission at 70 votes. Government leadership was the third most-voted issue for The Standard at 61. The Standard's readership stood out from other ACM publications with implementation of a federal corruption watchdog voted as a top issue. Over 31 per cent of respondents called for a federal Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) compared to only 26 per cent nationally. "Stop pork barreling and spend money more evenly and fairly across all electorates" and "create an Independent Commission Against Corruption" were among the responses expressing this sentiment. The three qualities The Standard readers valued most in a prime minister were honesty and trustworthiness, accountability and responsibility, and having a vision for the future. IN OTHER NEWS: Written responses submitted to the survey regarding issues prioritised by regional Australians and matters readers would like to raise with candidates consisted of a mixture of local and national focuses. For The Standard, local issues readers spotlighted included "more investment in roads, transport, health care and also housing affordability". There were also calls for "better internet, better transport linkages, better access to healthcare services for low income earners". Federal issues mentioned in the survey included a poor aged care system, regional workforce shortages due to limited migration, and low equity and respect for women in politics and workplaces. "Get aged care facilities, in particular privately operated aged care, functioning far better than today, and support a pay rise and improved conditions for all," one response read. Another read, "Will you implement recommendations in Kate Jenkins review?" The Jenkins review was conducted by sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins last year and has provided 28 recommendations to improve parliamentary workplace culture.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/720a1439-f386-421c-a99b-cdcdb5c6712b.jpg/r2_248_4843_2983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg