With another week of the election campaign in the books, cost of living was the issue at the forefront of many of The Standard's pub test panellists' minds. This is what each panellist had to say about the third week of the election trail: Mr Carter said there had been an improvement in the election campaign for him due to the larger focus on issues affecting retirees from both major parties. "The change to the Commonwealth seniors health card, changing the threshold there, was good to see," he said. "Since both parties are backing it, it looks as if that one will come in. "Policies to decrease prescription costs also represent a boon to older people, whether they be retired or not, many of them have fairly expensive medication costs." The 84-year-old said Anthony Albanese and Labor performed best during the past week of the campaign from their messaging on publicly funded services. "That's one of the things that really show a difference between the two parties at this stage of the game," he said. "I think Labor have a much better idea on aged care, childcare and Medicare, and what to do with it." For Mr Carter, the Labor party frontbenchers also performed well despite Mr Albanese's forced absence, and said the Coalition could have something to learn from their opponents. "Labor is prepared to let their frontbench speak, and they seem to be saying the right sorts of things," he said. "It seems to be a one-man band at the moment (for the Coalition)." He said it was a reminder that the public was also voting for parties rather than just their leaders. "People tend to forget there are 50 or 60 people who make up the parties. I think the greatest thing against the Coalition at the moment is Morrison," he said. Mr Carter said he thought Labor would win a majority government at this stage, but was reminded of the benefits of independents or other parties holding the balance of power. "Julia Gillard's parliament made some great legislation, and got much more legislation through, than when they had a majority," he said. Rising cost of living was the campaign issue that caught Mr de Carteret's attention in the past week. The 38-year-old said he was unsure about how each party had addressed rising inflation, increased interest rates, and housing affordability. "There had been some attempts made, that I saw, from Labor to address those issues," he said. "How successful their announcements around housing will be, I'm not sure. "The Coalition, or at least Morrison, deflecting a lot of the discussion around it not being a political issue in regards to the inflation and interest rates was disappointing." He said the party infighting between Nationals Matt Canavan and Liberal members on 2050 net zero emission targets was "confusing". "It was oddly timed for him to be having those discussions during an election campaign, but I guess he's trying to speak to a Queensland demographic who he represents," he said. "Moderate Liberals might be persuaded to vote elsewhere if they're seeing that indecision. It's confusing for a lot of people, I imagine." Mr de Carteret said events in the campaign's third week made him question Scott Morrison's ability to tell the truth. "He said things like he wasn't on his phone during the Anzac Day ceremony when he clearly was," he said. "It's starting to stack up...him being less than trustworthy when it comes to being held to account when discussing issues around truth." He said Labor's campaign launch in Perth last Sunday renewed his interest in voting for the party. "They outlined some policies which began to create a more cohesive narrative for what they're hoping to achieve," he said. "That meant I had time to consider what a vote for Labor would look like." For Ms Clarke, Labor's campaign launch was also a standout moment over the past week. "It was great to see policies being announced, particularly around housing," she said. However, Ms Clarke said she had criticisms against Labor's proposed housing scheme. "While it's a good policy, nationally, 10,000 people per year is a bit small," she said. "Maybe it should be 10,000 per state each year, and a certain allocation for Indigenous Australians to apply." The 55-year-old said the housing crisis was an issue that disproportionately affected Indigenous Australians and needed to be specifically addressed by both parties. "Compared to the rest of the country, Aboriginal home ownership is quite low, and about 68 per cent of us are actually renters, which is an awful lot," she said. Ms Clarke said she would like to see issues including police and judicial reform on the election agenda. "We had a deaths in custody royal commission with numerous recommendations, but we're still having these ludicrous situations which lead to (Indigenous) deaths," she said. "We need reforms. Bail conditions need to be reformed. Public drunkenness needs to be struck off the criminal code." She said she was also disappointed to hear the Greens deprioritise an Indigenous voice in parliament in their policy platform. "It's a slap in the face to Aboriginal people, and particularly from such a progressive party who I have a lot of respect for, but on this issue, I am deeply disappointed," she said. Ms Clarke said the events of the past week had made her vote swing back to Labor, but she did not think there would be a landslide win for either party. "When we started up, they weren't doing anything, I couldn't see much cohesion," she said. "But this week, we really saw their policies. "My prediction is that they'll still win, but it won't be a huge win." For Mr Killen, Anthony Albanese's pledge to work with states to boost hospital funding in the past week was "really impactful". "That was really important to see," he said. "It's good to shine light on those issues and actually provide concrete promises. "It's probably one of the best forward steps I've seen so far in the campaign." The 21-year-old said he had been keeping a close eye on international political events which he thought might influence Australia. He said he thought the rise of right-wing populism in countries including the USA, UK and Brazil may have a reverse effect on politics back home. "It's getting very tiring to live through these historical events every other year," he said. "I think that's why Albanese has a very strong appeal for a lot of people, because it's kind of getting back to the standard, mundane nature of politics. "Scott Morrison wraps himself up in more of a cult personality, and buzzwords, and tries to appeal to people. I think right now people are getting a lot more sick of that." Mr Killen said the housing market and living pressures were front of his mind during the campaign's third week. "Neither of them are really addressing the core of the issue, which I think is renters," he said. "More aid needs to be given to people who are renting because at this point, it's becoming like more and more of a pipe dream to actually own a home despite the schemes that are being put into place. "There needs to be a lot more realism in these policies to actually address people who are falling through the cracks." The first-time voter said his vote had swung slightly towards Labor, but was still "very undecided". "It is swinging towards Labor just purely based on the current government's track record, which is the main evidence I have to base my opinion on, having not voted before," he said. Ms Hughson said she thought the past week's fear mongering and scare campaigns from both leaders were taking attention away from issues that mattered to Australians. "During COVID, a lot of issues came to the forefront like aged care, housing affordability, frontline workers not being paid properly, and gender equality when it comes to pay," she said. "I thought those would be the talking points during this election but it just seems to have gone off in directions I didn't expect." "The focus just seems to be on the economy and border defence." For Ms Hughson, climate change had still not been adequately addressed by either Labor or Liberal parties. Ms Hughson said her interest in the teal independent candidates had grown during the past week of the election trail. "Possibly our independents are the way forward," she said. "They seem to be the best option. They're actually inspiring when you hear them speak." The 49-year-old said her vote had potentially changed from swinging between Labor and the Greens to independent. "I think Alex Dyson has really listened to what people want, which is change, they're sick of the old system," she said. 