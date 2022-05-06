news, latest-news,

A police officer walking to work has raised the alarm after seeing fire engulfing a bungalow in Koroit early Friday morning. Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day notified emergency services while noticing the fire while walking to the police station. Firefighters are still in the process of mopping up after the alarm was raised at 6.22am. Sergeant Day said a small bungalow at the rear of a house in High Street was unoccupied, but fully engulfed in fire when he saw it. Country Fire Authority units from Koroit, Kirkstall, Woodford and Woolsthorpe attended to fight the blaze with assistance from the Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria brigade. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but is at this stage it is believed to be not suspicious. "The occupants of the house and neighbouring properties were initially evacuated," Sergeant Day said. "It was quickly brought under control." A CFA spokeswoman said the fire was declared under control at l 6.46am. Firefighters had a busy night after a blaze in the roof of a home near Mailors Flat on Thursday night. The alarm was raised at 11.51pm Thursday after the roof fire was noticed in the home on the Warrnambool-Caramut Road. Seven CFA units from Koroit, Winslow, Woodford, Allansford, Woolsthorpe, Merri Group and Grassmere attended and were assisted by the Warrnambool FRV brigade. The CFA spokeswoman said that fire was declared under control at 3.15am. The cause of that fire is yet to be determined and investigations will be undertaken on Friday by a CFA investigator and Warrnambool police detectives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/81ee5155-9f0c-4c12-aa86-e17b63faf2fc_rotated_270.jpg/r0_427_1512_1281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg