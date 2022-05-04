news, latest-news,

Get ready - again - because one of Australia's most successful acts, Human Nature, is finally coming to Warrnambool with their rebooted tour. It's a case of third time lucky for the ARIA Hall of Fame inductees after scheduled performances were twice postponed because of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions last year. Band member Phil Burton said it was the first time ever the band had been to Warrnambool. The tour kicks off on April 20 in Tasmania before making its way to Warrnambool on May 6 and 7 just as the city is winding down from the May Racing Carnival - something they had hoped to arrive a day earlier to be part of. But with Warrnambool booked solid, Burton said there was no accommodation for them. Having never been past Geelong to perform before, the band is keen to see more of country Australia. "It's really exciting," Burton said. "That's one of the great facets of this tour is that we get to see places in Australia we've never been. "We get to drive through some amazing countryside. "To be able to get back in the van and do it again, it's really fun. "The kind of show that we've developed is actually a really good intimate show. "We tell a lot of stories about our career and we take people through decisions we made and why we did what we did. "It's just the four of us and one musician." The band arrived in Las Vegas in 2009 for a residency that ran until the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a premature end. "The pandemic did shut the show down," Burton said. But Burton had already been feeling the pull to return to Australia, and when the show ended he returned home with his family. "I'd decided with my family a couple of years previous that it was really starting to get to the point where we were ready to come home," he said. "We looked upon it as a great adventure. "But my wife and I always thought to ourselves that we would come home to Australia eventually. "It seemed like the right time and then the pandemic came along, of course, and that reinforced our decision that it was time to go. "Sometimes your job takes you to far flung places you never expected but at the same time you've got to go where you feel the most comfortable. "For me it just happens to be Australia." While Burton might be based in Australia, Toby Allen and brothers Michael and Andrew Tierney will stay on in Las Vegas. He said the plan was that Human Nature will be a three-man act when they are in Las Vegas, and when they come back to Australia on tour it will the four of them. And that means there will be more Australian tours on the horizon. "We're not planning on slowing down any time soon," he said. "We love performing around Australia. "We love doing the Christmas show. "Maybe we'll hit Warrnambool with a Christmas show at some point in the near future." As a three-man act Human Nature has done a series of Christmas shows in Las Vegas, and they have just announced plans for another Las Vegas residency at the South Point Casino from August through to November. Burton said if it wasn't for Las Vegas, Human Nature might not still be performing as a group. "We've got a lot to thank that time in Las Vegas for," he said. But back in Australia, Burton has been doing radio work in Sydney - something he hopes to make a bit more permanent when he is not touring with the band. "I've decided I will travel for gigs. I just don't want to live anywhere else for gigs," he said. But their time in Las Vegas had left Burton with memories others would have to pinch themselves to believe. They have performed alongside Mary Wilson from The Supremes and Smokey Robinson. "Mike Tyson came to see us quite a few times. He became a bit of a fan," Burton said. Getting to perform at a NASCAR motor racing event was also a highlight. "You can't get much more American than Nascar," he said. "We actually had to get helicoptered in because there was too much traffic." While in their younger days they were keen to shake-off the 'boy band' tag in a bid to stop comparisons with other groups, Burton said with a laugh that would be fine now. "When we look back we were a boy band, absolutely we were," Burton said. "I'm 48 years old now. "If you want to call me a boy go right ahead." The band is also keen to be 'Telling Everybody' about their recently released EP called Good Good Life. Just a handful of tickets are left for their two shows.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/6dfa9f1b-ea11-48f1-86d7-7f7248150f39.jpg/r0_415_5520_3534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg