A re-elected Coalition government has promised to pay for half the cost of a new surf lifesaving club in Warrnambool after Wannon MP Dan Tehan announced $6 million for the project. Hopes are high work on the $12.3 million project could start in 12 months time, but the club still needs to secure state funding. Club president John McNeil said they were absolutely thrilled with the commitment from Mr Tehan. "It gets the ball rolling," he said. "It's a dream that is now starting to become a reality. "It is a must for Warrnambool. This area is starved of something and now all of a sudden the Coalition has given us an opportunity to do something. "Bring it on." Mr Tehan said the surf lifesaving club had been built by volunteers more than 70 years ago and the time had come for it to be redeveloped. "A re-elected Coalition government will provide $6 million for the redevelopment of the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club," he said. Mr Tehan said he had been working with the club which had a compelling case for why it was time to get a new fit-for-purpose facility. He said Victorian championships were held in Warrnambool this year, and it was the ninth major event club had hosted over the past 10 years. "The rest of Victoria sees this as a place to come when it comes to surf lifesaving. We want to make sure the club is fit for purpose for that," Mr Tehan said. He said the community had got behind the project with more than 1000 people signing a petition in support of new clubrooms. "It's been an absolute delight to work with the club to be able to be here today to make this announcement," Mr Tehan said. Club captain Jospehine McDowall said there was an application into the building better regions grant fund for more money, and they were also working through the emergency services process in regards to any state funding. "Dan's really provided that first step, now the next step is to keep engaging with state," Ms McDowall said. Ms McDowall said the club had already spent a significant amount of money getting to this point and had gone through a very rigorous process developing a business case. "We have got a solid business case," she said. "We want to build a facility that's going to see us into the future as well." Ms McDowall said the aim was to site a new building adjacent to the current one, so that there was good accessibility and parking so "all roads lead to the flag zone and people swim between the flags". "It also gives us visibility right down the beach," she said. Ms McDowall said community feedback would be used to inform discussions with the council and the Department of Environment Water Land and Planning.

