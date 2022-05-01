Candidates add weight to bid for funding for The Lookout facility in Warrnambool

news, latest-news,

The chorus of people calling for The Lookout drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility is growing. MP Roma Britnell has repeated her calls for the state government to fund it in tomorrow's state budget, MP Stuart Grimley wrote to Premier Daniel Andrews asking for the same and Wannon candidates in the upcoming federal election have echoed similar sentiments. Ms Britnell said there was no reason the facility should be ignored again. "It is well beyond time this project received the recurring funding it needs to be established and provide the residential treatment that is sorely lacking in south-west coast," Ms Britnell said. "I've been lobbying for this project for years. The Liberal Nationals committed to funding it if we won the last election, however the Andrews Labor Government just continues to ignore it. "This project is ready to go, it just needs a government prepared to fund it. "Daniel Andrews last week said it would be a big budget for health - there would be record spending on health. It's now up to Mr Andrews and his government to stick to their word by funding The Lookout. "This project has been overlooked by the government year after year, budget after budget. I look forward to that changing on Tuesday." United Australia Party candidate Craig Kensen said he hoped the facility would receive funding. "I'm fully supportive of the facility. Drug and alcohol abuse is a big issue in our community." Mr Kensen said people needed access to treatment. "It's similar to any other disease and people need to be able to access services locally." Liberal Democrats Party candidate Amanda Mead said she also supported the proposal. "We really want to take the stigma away from addiction and focus on it as a medical condition," Mrs Mead said. Independent candidate Alex Dyson said he was supportive of any facility that improved the health of community members, while Greens candidate Hilary McAllister said regional Victoria needed more drug and alcohol treatment facilities. Labor candidate Gilbert Wilson said he was also supportive of the proposed facility. Independent candidate Graham Garner said he believed people needed to be able to access treatment close to home. "There are obviously a high number of people who would benefit, which warrants investment in the facility," Mr Garner said. Sitting member Dan Tehan said he was also supportive of the facility. "I strongly support the Lookout project I and have been meeting regularly with the members of The Lookout committee to help with their advocacy of the Victorian state government," Mr Tehan said. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/7c09364d-17bd-4a2f-9cf7-d672bdc14c45.jpg/r6_0_2394_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg