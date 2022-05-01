news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Sunday, 9.30am: Police have repeated a request for information or dash camera footage after a collision at the intersection of Princes Highway and Jubilee Park Road on Saturday afternoon. Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a speeding VX silver Holden Commodore had collided with another car at 2.45pm, leaving the female driver of that vehicle with minor injuries. The woman was taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for observations. The silver Holden Commodore was soon after reported on fire out at Dallamores Road. Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the torched vehicle was found to be fitted with registration plates that did not match the vehicle. "There was a lot of traffic on the Princes Highway at the time of the collision and people on the road would have seen the collision or the speeding vehicle before that incident," he said. "It also had distinctively dark rear brake light covers - almost black. There were also different rims fitted to the front and back wheels, so it stood out." Anyone with information about how many people were in the car or dash camera footage is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police are also seeking information about a 2014 white Toyota HiLux utility stolen overnight Friday from a Foxhow address. That vehicle - registration plates 1JE-1PF - has been seen driving around the Cressy, Werneth and Berrybank areas and could have been heading north towards Ballarat. Police were kept busy on Saturday afternoon in Warrnambool after a gun metal grey VF Holden Commodore utility avoided being pulled over in east Warrnambool on Saturday afternoon. Highway patrol officers attempted to intercept a driver about 2pm near the new BP service station on Raglan Parade, but he accelerated away. The ute, with a male driver and female passenger, was later seen in the Daltons Road area and at the Dennington bridge heading west. The VF ute has a distinctive black front bumper bar and anyone with information about that vehicle is requested to contact police. Saturday: A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a hit and run crash near Premier Speedway in Allansford this afternoon and police are appealing for information after finding one of the vehicles involved later torched four kilometres away. About five police cars, SES, CFA and ambulance crews were called to a vehicle collision on the corner of Princes Highway and Jubilee Park Road, Allansford at about 2.45pm today. Detective acting sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said he believed a speeding VX silver Holden Commodore had collided with another car, leaving the female driver of that vehicle with minor injuries. The woman, who is believed to be local, was taken to hospital for observations. He said police were later called to a car fire at Dallamores Road about 15 minutes later, with the torched vehicle matching the description of the silver car which left the scene of the earlier crash. Police are urging members of the public with any information about the incidents or who saw an extensively damaged silver commodore to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/e7f0b86f-c7ea-4608-8088-94deea2aef7d.jpg/r29_0_769_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg