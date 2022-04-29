news, latest-news,

Every year Anzac Day is celebrated differently in Orford - it is always held after the official day. This year's service is at the Orford Memorial Hall at 11am on Sunday, followed by a wreath laying ceremony and barbecue lunch. Organiser Fran Jarrett said the service was held after Anzac Day to allow World War II veteran Wally Robertson to attend the day. "He used to go to the (Anzac Day) march in Melbourne, so he couldn't be at Orford on the day," Ms Jarrett said. She said Mr Robertson led the Orford service for about the last 20 years, until last year, when Doug Nolte took over. She said it would be nice to hold Anzac Day on the official day, April 25, but it was still a community event holding the same meaning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/7bea5a94-cc9e-4ff6-8218-704c3c169659.jpg/r0_286_4619_2896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg