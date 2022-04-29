news, latest-news,

Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria officers officers have worked alongside multiple agencies throughout Thursday to rescue an injured rock climber. Police received a request for assistance from Ambulance Victoria to locate the injured climber just before 5.30pm Wednesday. Officers from Stawell police located the injured 22-year-old in Mount Stapylton about 7.30pm. The man had been climbing with five other people when he fell about 2.5 metres, sustaining lower back injuries that left him unable to walk. Inclement weather inhibited the rescue overnight so the AV wilderness team camped overnight with the man. On Thursday Fire Rescue Victoria officers from Ballarat, Hamilton and Warrnambool, police Search and Rescue along with Ambulance Victoria, local State Emergency volunteers and the Laharum Country Fire Authority unit worked together to successfully bring the man to safety. The Adelaide man was transported to hospital for treatment. Halls Gap police Sergeant Peter Young said the rescue was a great example of multiple agencies working together to achieve a successful outcome. "I'd like to thank the volunteers who played an integral role in bringing the man to safety today," Sergeant Young said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/a4377656-e2d5-4414-8ff2-d07ec6c015f8.jpg/r0_46_952_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg